A Memorial Service for Herman Lee Pearmon will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Ossie Clark, officiating. Burial will be held at a later date under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Herman Lee Pearmon, age 67 of Marksville, passed away at the Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:20 A.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Quintessia Tassin Fields (Taurean) of Marksville, siblings, Willie Pearmon, Jr. of Pontiac, MI., Marvin Boyer of Pontiac, MI., Patsy Boyer of Marksville, Jacqueline Boyer Miller (Bruce) of Pontiac, MI., grandchildren, Jasmine Tassin, Kentroy Jackson, Skylar Jackson, Lilyann Jackson, Kendelynn Jackson and Avery Jackson. Also survived by 1 Great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Pearmon, Sr. and Ethel Lee Roy Pearmon.