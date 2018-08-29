Hessler LaPrairie

Marksville – Funeral services for Hessler LaPrairie will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville with Father Dutch Voltz, officiating. Burial will follow in Cushman cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The LaPrairie Family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 8 a.m. until time of services.

Hessler LaPrairie, age 92 of Marksville passed away at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 5:20 p.m.

Mrs. LaPrairie was preceded in death by her children, Leo Bize and Myla Bize; parents, Noah and Julia Dupuy LaPrairie; and brothers, Ray Brian “R.B” LaPrairie and Noah LaPrairie, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Susan St. Romain of Cottonport; brother, Lloyd (Evelyn) LaPrairie of Metairie; grandchildren, Traci Candebat, Chelsi Coco, Stephanie Bize, Scott Bize, Stevie Bize and Lainie St. Romain; and three great-grandchildren.

The LaPrairie Family wishes to express their gratitude to all the Doctors, Nurses and entire staff with All Saints Hospice and Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center for their compassionate and unselfishness care that was given during a difficult time.

