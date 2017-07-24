Hilda A. Jones, age 68, of Mansura

Hilda A. Jones

MANSURA - Funeral services for Mrs. Hilda Ann Jones of Mansura were held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Christian Family Worship Center with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Internment followed in the New Light Cemetery in Evergreen under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Jones, age 68, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Valley View Health Care Facility in Marksville surrounded by family. She was born to the late Clifton Wells, Sr. and Celestine Wells in Beaumont, Texas. Hilda was a graduate of Booker4 T. Washington High School in New Orleans. She left New Orleans to make her home in Mansura, where she remained until her passing.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her five sons, Michael Jones of Seattle, Washington, Glenn Jones of New Orleans, Keith Jones of Mansura, Christopher Wells of Mansura and Brian (Alexis) Wells of Baton Rouge; brother, John Wells of Lake Charles; two sisters, Terresita Reimonenq-Ragas of New Orleans and Rose Guillot of Texas; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve were Michael Jones, Glenn Jones, Keith Jones, Christopher Wells, Brian Wells and Billy Wells.