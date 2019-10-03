Hillary Calliham, Sr., age 91, of Simmesport

Funeral services for Mr. Hillary Calliham, Sr. of Simmesport will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Simmesport with Rev. Chris Augustine & Rev. Henry Wright, IV officiating. Entombment will be held at the Sacred Heart No. 2 Mausoleum in Moreauville.

Hillary Calliham, Sr., age 91, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home in Simmesport.

Mr. Hillary was a Grand Mason of Lodge 178 in Baton Rouge. He served as usher to Greater New Bethel Baptist Church until his death. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1952 until 1954.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Leona “Mary” Cannon Calliham of Simmesport; daughter, Priscilla Ann Calliham of Houston; son, Hillary (Jessie Marie) Calliham, Jr. of Houston; grandchild, Nicholas (Brandye) Calliham; two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Lee Duckwood of Baltimore, MD; and brother, Emanuel Calliham of Houston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Calliham & Marie Thomas Calliham; sisters, Lou Bertha Calliham, Hazel Tate, Annie Mae Benjamin, and Etta Bennett; brother, Taylor Calliham and Edward Calliham.

Visitation will be held at 9:00am on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Simmesport.