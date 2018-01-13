Hilton Luneau, age 89, of Center Point

Hilton Luneau

Funeral services for Hilton Luneau of Center Point will be held, Monday, January 15, 2018, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville, with Rev. Robbie Poole and Rev. Robert Galloway officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Ruby.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, January 14, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Mr. Luneau, age 89, went to be with the Lord, Friday, January 12, 2018, at his home. Born on February 15, 1928, Mr. Luneau was born and raised on family land in Center Point. He graduated from Lafargue High School, was drafted into the Army at the end of World War II, and proudly served as a medic in Korea during the Korean Occupation. He was a cattleman and a cabinet maker with a shop on Lower Third in Alexandria for 40 years. He was an avid fan of country music and an accomplished singer and guitar player. He was a long-time member of the VFW and American Legion and served as local commander of both. He never missed an opening day of squirrel season and he never met a stranger. He was always full of mischief with a huge sense of humor. His biggest source of pride and joy were his four daughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Laura Luneau, and his only sibling, Milton Luneau.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, JoAnn Grimes Luneau; four daughters: Marsha (Maurice) Linam, Jennifer (Bruce) Wilson, Nena (Charles) Webster and Nannette (Randy) Chenevert; six grandchildren, Justin (Moira) Linam, Barrett Linam, Laura (Tom) Arrington, Seth (Nancy) Webster, Rachel Chenevert and Benjamin Chenevert; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Wendell Johnson, Gabriel Luneau, Greg Luneau, Kerry Luneau, Ronald Luneau, and Marvin McNeal. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Cammack, Jerry McCrary and Robert McNeal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any veteran's organization.