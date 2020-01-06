Hoang Thai Nguyen, sge 43, of Bunkie

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held for Hoang Thai Nguyen on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home. He will be buried in Forest Park Cemetery in Houston, Texas. There will also be a Candlelight Vigil for Hoang and Cindy on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in front of their Bunkie Nails Salon. Please bring your own candle if attending.

Mr. Nguyen, age 43, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Bunkie General Hospital due to an automobile accident. He was co-owner of the Bunkie Nails Salon. He was a native of Vietnam.

He is survived by his children, Linh Gia Chaua, Loi Chatelain and Tan Chatelain all of Bunkie; his father, Huan Nguyen of Houston, TX; his mother, Tuyet Doan of Houston, TX; his two sisters, Lan Nguyen and Anh-Thu Nguyen both of Houston and his six brothers, Tuan Nguyen, Huy Nyguyen, Binh Nguyen, Minh Nguyen and Thien Nguyen all of Houston, TX and Hung Nguyen of Marksville