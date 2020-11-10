Hope Rylee Jeansonne, 14, Hessmer

Mass of Christian Burial for Hope Rylee Jeansonne, will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Blake Dubroc officiating. Entombment will be at St. Alphonse Catholic Church Mausoleum, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Hope Rylee, 14, of Hessmer, LA departed this life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her residence.

Hope Rylee was a living miracle and testament of Gods love. In her fourteen years, she rose above everything against her, with her determination to live. She lived fiercely and loved even harder. Gods grace allowed her love to touch so many people. Family, friends and strangers were united by her presence. She bought us all together by her love. All she knew was love, all she received was love, and all she gave was love. She drew everyone closer to do what we are made to do, which is to be the best version of ourselves. She changed lives, she touched lives, and she has changed our world. She is free! She is sitting at the feet of our Savior Jesus Christ and will soar high forever in our heart!

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Dana and Stacy Kelone Jeansonne; brother, Matthew Jeansonne (Rachel); sister, Kayla Laborde (Luke); maternal grandparents , Kermit and Lois Laborde, and maternal grandfather, Christopher Killeen; paternal grandmother, Rheanna Jeansonne; nieces and nephews, Charlie, Jon-Luke, Dawson, Amelia, Elliotte and soon to come, baby Denver. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, extended family and close friends.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Denver Jeansonne, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Leroy and Gladys Bonnette; maternal great grandparents, Clionel and Flossie Kelone; maternal great grandparents, Hamilton and Priscilla Bonnette; paternal great grandparents, Denver Jeansonne, Sr. and Rita Jeansonne.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville and reopen Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until shortly before service time.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Jake DeSoto, Wesley Miller, Alan Miller, Jarred Mitchel, Bryan Mitchel, and Michael Mansour, IV.