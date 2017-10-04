Horace Jeansonne, age 84, of Mansura

Horace Jeansonne

MANSURA - Memorial services for Mr. Horace Jeansonne of Mansura will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Jeansonne, age 84, of Mansura, passed away at Valley View Health Center in Mansura on October 2, 2017, after a brief illness following radiation therapy.

He was born in the small community of Dora and raised in Longbridge. Born on September 28, 1933, he graduated from Mansura High School in 1951 and at 19 years of age was called to military duty during the Korean Conflict. He served four years in the U.S. Navy in Korea, Japan, the Philippines and in the Pacific Rim and four years in the reserve. He received the National Defense Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal for his military duty. He brought to his military service his love for sports and was the pitcher for the U.S. Navy Philippines championship team. He was discharged in 1956 and returned to Mansura to begin a long career of raising cattle and growing crops.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edley and Eva Armand Jeansonne; brothers, Cleveland Jeansonne, Ellis Jeansonne and Dewey Jeansonne; and granddaughter, Morgan.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Priscilla Roy Jeansonne; son, Chet Jeansonne of Mansura; daughter, Joan Ward of Pineville; and two granddaughters, Kayla and Jamie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Mansura or the charity of your choice in memory of Horace.