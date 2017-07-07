Horace Jeansonne age 97 of Mansura

Funeral services for Horace Jeansonne of Mansura will take place at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura on Friday, July 7, 2017 beginning at 1:00pm with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery of Hessmer.

Horace Jeansonne, age 97, passed at the Bayou Vista Nursing Home of Bunkie on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.