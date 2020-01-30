A Mass of Christian Burial for Hudson David Theriot will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville.

Hudson David Theriot, age 1, of Marksville, departed this life on January 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jase Theriot.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Triston and Maranda Bordelon Theriot of Marksville; two brothers, Bentley Bordelon, Kollin Bordelon, both of Marksville; one sister, Charlie Dodge of Marksville; paternal grandparents, Justin Theriot (Charissa) of Alexandria, Tanya Daigrepont of Mansura and maternal grandparents, Rocky Bordelon (Danielle) of Marksville.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until shortly before time of service.