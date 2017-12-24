Hudson Lyles Bain, age 24, of Bunkie

Hudson Lyles Bain

BUNKIE - A Christian funeral service will be offered for Hudson Lyles Bain on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bunkie with Pastor Mark Robinson officiating and supported by Hailey’s father, Pastor Byron Gray. A burial will follow at Bayou Rouge Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requested visitation be observed at First Baptist Church of Bunkie on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and prior to the funeral service on Wednesday, December 27, at 10 a.m.

Hudson Bain was a precious soul and his beautiful life ended far too early on Friday, December 22, 2017, at age 24. He will be remembered by his parents, Roger and Jill Bain, as a loyal son who loved spending his off time at their home in Bunkie or at the camp in Grand Isle. His siblings, Betsey Mangan and Andrew Bain, will remember seeing him grow from a bright blonde-headed boy glued to "The Lion King" into an exceptional young man that went on to become an uncle to their children – Lillian Bain, Oliver Bain, Claire Mangan and Bennett Bain. Hudson always asked about “the kids” and was ready to run his dog, Duke, to make them smile or simply scoop one up to love on.

Born on January 6, 1993, he was a graduate of Bunkie High School where he will be remembered by his time on the football field and simply being a good guy to be around. Following high school, he attended Louisiana State University with a focus in engineering. He made many memories with his Kappa Alpha fraternity brothers and met the love of his life, Hailey Laine Gray from Nebo, LA. He cherished his time with her – the early dates at Old South, simple days casting a fishing pole and bright beautiful sunrises in the duck blind.

In addition to his immediate family, he leaves behind many cousins who will miss his “go along” attitude and care-free spirit. The outdoorsmen in his life will miss swapping stories over how many fish were caught and ducks were chased.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Lauren Frederick Marchive Jr.; paternal grandfather, Sterling Caudel Bain Sr.; uncle, William Lyles Bain; and uncle, John Robert Tubre.

He is survived by his maternal grandmother, Ina Claire Thevenot Marchive of Bunkie; paternal grandmother, Mary Lou Lyles Bain of Bunkie; his parents, Roger and Jill Bain of Bunkie; two siblings Betsey Bain (Patrick) Mangan of Harrison, New York and Andrew (Ashley) Bain of Dallas, Texas; two nieces, Lillian Claire Bain and Claire Elizabeth Mangan; two nephews, Oliver Andrew Bain and Bennett Edward Bain; and his love, Hailey Laine Gray from Nebo.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Adam Burns, William Frank, Hunter Lemoine, Barrett Marchive, James Newton, Morgan Newton, William Newton, Blake Quirk, Davis Steele, Dexter Steele and Johnny Webb.