Hunter Ducote, 70, Alexandria

A Private Graveside service for Mr. Hunter Ducote will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Belledeau Baptist Church Cemetery in Belledeau with Father Wade DeCoste officiating.

Mr. Ducote, age 70, of Alexandria, departed this life on May 29, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lannote, Sr. and Dorothy Desoto Ducote; one brother, Joseph Ducote.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Margaret Daigre Ducote of Alexandria; one son, Jason Curtis Ducote (Charlotte) of Alexandria; two daughters, Monica Lynn Brodnax (Michael, Sr.) of Pineville, Christy Ducote (J.R.) of Pineville; one brother, Lannote Ducote, Jr. (Cathy) of Belledeau; nine grandchildren, Michael Paul, Alexis, Josie, Jasmyne, Ashton, Abby, Aiden, Ally and Lily.