Huron Henry Rabalais, age 94, of Avondale

Huron Henry Rabalais

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Huron Henry Rabalais, will be held on Thursday May 18, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Father Jose' Robles-Sanchez officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 beginning at 8 a.m. until time of service. Visitation will be held at Escude' Funeral Home Cottonport. There will be a second visitation held on Friday, May 19, 2017 at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with burial to follow in the Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.

Mr. Rabalais, 94, a resident of Avondale passed away on May 16, 2017 at his sister's residence in Cottonport. Blorn on October 1, 1922, he enlisted in the Army in 1943 and served as a sharp shooter and sewing machine operator during World War II.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonel and Angela Guillory Rabalais; wife Marie Brassette Rabalais; son, Ronald Rabalais, Sr.; two brothers, Hannah Rabalais and Wallace Rabalais; and sisters, Rella (Dee) Ryder, and Ramona Rabalais.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Evelyn Dixon of Cottonport and Helen Mott of Colfax; grandchildren, Angelina (Paul) Yoli of Woodville, Alabama and Ronald (Britta) Rabalais, Jr. of Madisonville.