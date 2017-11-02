Huron J. “Mister H” Roy, age 94, of Mansura; former Registrar of Voters

Huron J. Roy

MANSURA - Funeral services for Huron J. “Mister H” Roy, of Mansura, will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church on Saturday, November 4, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Catholic Church Mausoleum in Mansura. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home located in Mansura.

Visitation will take place at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura that morning from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mr. Roy, age 94, passed away November 1, 2017 at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary. Born on October 4, 1923, Huron was a veteran who fought in World War II. He was on the USS York Town and was involved in the battle of Midway. When Huron came back from the war, he became a State Trooper and retired at 21 years of service. He became the Registrar of Voters for a number of years before he retired and then worked for the 911 Center until he fully retired from working at age 75.

He was preceded in death by his parents Forrest L. Roy and Athalie Z. Roy; wife, Mary P. Roy; grandson, Blake K Roy; son in law, Steven J. Rabalais; brothers Olin Roy, Simms Roy, and William Roy; and sisters Sadie Deshotel, Dossie Michel, and Ella Rose Chatelain.

He is survived by his children Cynthia (William) Daniel of St. Francisville, Gordon (Leslie) Roy of Dallas, Texas, Keith (Dottie) Roy of Mansura, and Rhonda Rabalais of Mansura; his six grandchildren, Kevin (Lea) Roy, Brandon (Holly) Roy, Dexter Rabalais, Bryan Roy, Nicholas (Amber) Roy and Natalie Rabalais; and nine great-grandchildren, Forrest Roy, Braxton Roy, Abigail Roy, Tyler Roy, Michael Rabalais, Preston Roy, Avery Roy, Maverick Rabalais, and Weston Roy.