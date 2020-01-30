A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Ida Lee Dupuy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Brouillette with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be in St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery in Brouillette.

Ida Lee Dupuy, age 84, of Brouillette, departed this life on January 29, 2020 at her residence with her daughter, Cindy, by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dowdy and Elizanne Sayer Dupuy; husband of 60 years, Audrey Dupuy; one brother, Alerway “Scottie” Dupuy and one nephew, Van Matthews.

Ida was a homemaker and owner of Heart A Farms. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially her flower beds. She was a very wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved unconditionally.

Those left to cherish her memory include four daughters, Estella Dupuy DeSoto (William) of Marksville, Susie Dupuy Schrock (Stewart) of Bunkie, Polly Dupuy Roszell (Rocky) of Effie, Cindy Lee Dupuy of Brouillette; one son, Adam Arl Dupuy (Wendy) of Brouillette; six grandchildren, Amie Chapman (Carl), Brette Wiley (Charlie), Lacey Roszell (Corey), Laine Dugas, Callie Roszell, Andrew Laborde (Stephanie); six great grandchildren. Isabella, Amelia, Caitlin, Emma, Lillian and Owen and one sister, Edna Thrasher of Brouillette.

Visitation will be held at St. Genevieve Catholic Church on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Adam Dupuy, Beau Coco, William DeSoto, John Scroggs, Glenn Wheeler and Clay Dupuy.