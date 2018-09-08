Ida Lynn Kimble, age 47, of Plaucheville

Ida Lynn Kimble

PLAUCHEVILLE - Visitation for Ida Lynn Kimble of Plaucheville will take place on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Ida Lynn Kimble, age 47, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 7, 2018. She was born on February 16, 1971.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Isadore and Ida Lemoine, Eunis and Lillie Gauthier; brothers, Byron “BB” Lemoine and Darrell Lee Lemoine.

She is survived by her daughter, Haley Lynn (Tyler) Bonnette of Simmesport; husband, Lonnie Lynn Kimble of Simmesport; parents, Byron and Myrtle Lemoine of Simmesport; sister-in-law and good friend Connie Lemoine; and numerous nieces & nephews.