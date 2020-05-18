Ida Mae Ebey, 90, Centerpoint

Services for Ida Mae Ebey will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Landmark with Brother Gary Wiley officiating. Burial will be in Richey Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.

The family requests that visitation be observed Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Landmark from 3:00 p.m. until time of services.

Mrs. Ebey, 90, of Center Point passed from this life, Monday, May 18, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

She was a member of Landmark.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. “Buddy” Ebey, Jr.; son, Gerald Ebey; parents, Arvey Reed and Parilee Laprarie Luneau; brother, Wonnie Wiley and sisters, Addie Lee Williams.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, J. L. Ebey (Shelia), Errol Ebey (Melissa), Earnest Ebey (Billie Jo), and Elton Ebey (Ginny); daughter, Rosalie Deville (Lester); 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Neil Deville, Darnell Deville, Jason Ebey, Jay Lee Ebey, Johnathan Ebey and Jacob Ebey. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Deville and Jason Baker.