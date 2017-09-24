Ida Marie Johnson, age 61, of Bunkie

Ida Marie Johnson

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Ida "Say Say" Marie Johnson were held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Amazon Baptist Church with Rev. Arthur Lovall officiating. Burial was in the Amazon Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Ms. Johnson, age 61, of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She was a member of the Amazon Baptist Church. Born on August 5, 1956, she attended Carver High School and was a former employee of Bayou Vista Community Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jenkin and Shirley Johnson; son, Epthen Johnson; two sisters, Brenda Kaye Johnson and Zena Johnson; two brothers, Albert Johnson and Gerald Wayne Johnson; and her grandparents, Epthen and Bertha Williams.

She is survived by her two daughters, LaTonya Simon of Lufkin, Texas and Sonia Johnson of Lufkin, Texas; two sons, Arthur Johnson of Bunkie and Shane Johnson of Lufkin, Texas; her sister, Linda (James ) Myers of Houston, Texas; God- sent children, Jarian Frazier, Cashonda Frazier and Elijah Frazier; nine grandchildren; and one great grandchild.