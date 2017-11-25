Inez B. Williford, age 88, of Ruby

Inez B. Williford

RUBY - Funeral services celebrating the life of Inez B.Williford will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 27, 2017 at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Ruby with Reverend Terry Gainey and Reverend Herb Dickerson officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ruby under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the funeral home Sunday, November 26, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continued Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Williford, age 88, was born on December 6, 1928 to Myrtle Hailey and Joseph Barton in Shelbyville, Texas. She went to Heaven on Friday, November 24, 2017. Inez was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. During her working career, she was a Lab Tech at Rapides Regional Medical Center and later retired from Huey P. Long where she worked in the blood bank.

She was preceded in death by her husband, C.S. Williford; grandson, Steven Ray Forest; brothers, Calvin Barton, Joe Barton, David Barton and Willie Barton; sisters, Josephine Barton, Vera Rhame, Lera Wells and Mary Rozelle Lafield.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, David Williford of Alexandria; daughter, Joy Forest of Ruby; granddaughters, Stephanie Forest of Alexandria and Stacy Sharp (Will) of Ruby; grandsons, Wesley (Kimberly) Brown of Colfax and Christopher Brown of Colfax; great-grandchildren, Rory Scoman, Steven Sharp and Makayla Brown; and sister, Oma Lee Blank of Glenmora.

Pallbearers will be Will Sharp, Rory Scoman, Wesley Brown, Chris Brown, Sonny Robinson, T. J. Haddix, Wendel Birkicht and Tony Glorioso.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Guardian Hospice for the great care given to Inez.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.