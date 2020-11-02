Funeral services for Mrs. Irene Bryant, 85, of Centerpoint, LA. will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church with Pastor Lou Gordon officiating. Interment will be at Guillory Cemetery, Centerpoint, La under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Bryant departed this life on Sunday, October 30, 2020 at Oak Haven Nursing Home Centerpoint, LA.

Mrs. Bryant attended Hopewell Baptist Church for many years. She was a devoted Sunday school teacher and VBS Director. She assisted as a teacher’s aide for over 25 years in Avoyelles parish. It was her passion to work with her hands with various hobbies. She loved painting, quilting, canning, and gardening.

Mrs. Bryant is preceded in death by her parents; Samuel Moses O’Neal and Mary Cole O’Neal, one sister; Jerelene Rheames.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband; Leo Douglas Bryant, son; Scotty Bryant and wife Anita, daughter; Cheryl Corbitt and husband David , brother; Wymond O’Neal and wife Alice, sister; Corene Graham.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church.