Irma Leen Mabou, age 88, of Center Point

Irma Leen Mabou

DEVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Irma Leen Mabou will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, October 2, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Wade DeCoste officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Deville under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.



The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Sunday, October 1, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. and visitation continued at the funeral home Monday from 8 a.m. until shortly before time of service.



Mrs. Mabou, 88, of Center Point, passed from this life on Friday, September 29, 2017. Born on November 14, 1928, Mrs. Mabou was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, a devout Catholic and a member of the Altar Society. She enjoyed flowers, taking care of her children, and her home. She will be missed dearly but her memory will be cherished forever.



She was preceded in death by her husband, C.B. Mabou; parents, William B. and Mary A. Deville; son, W. Darrell Mabou; brothers, Vincent Deville and Christopher Deville; sisters, Willie May Belgard and Eloise Belgard.



Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Ronnie L. (Charlene) Mabou, Cerry B. (Evelyn) Mabou, Gary W. (Susan) Mabou and Lance (Stacey) Mabou; daughters, Rita F. (Lionel) Jenkins and Patricia L. (Marvin) Sasser-Reed; sister, Bessie Jolly; 19 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 1 great-great0 grandchild and a host of other family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be DeLane Jenkins, Aaron Mabou, Matthew Mabou, Tuk Iles, Courtney Mabou and Alex Mabou.



Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Mabou, Taylor Mabou, Shane Mabou and Chad Mabou.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or charity of donor’s choice.