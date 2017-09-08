Isabella Riley, age 89, of Simmesport

Isabella Riley

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Isabella Riley will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2017 in Pilgrim Baptist Church in Simmesport. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Riley, age 89 and a resident of Simmesport, died on Monday, September 4, 2017 in Rapides Medical Center in Alexandria. Born on December 10, 1937 in Wayside to the late Matthew and Olivia Riley, she accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at an early age and was baptized at Mount Calvary Baptist Church by the late Rev. J.B. Bannister. The family moved to Hamburg where Riley spent her childhood before moving to Simmesport in the 1960’s where she remained a resident until her death. She served as a faithful usher and member at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church then in the early 2000’s she moved her membership.

Riley was a devoted worker at the Bayou Chateau for 23 years as a CNA. She retired but never left her patients and continuously volunteered her time for the elderly until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Olivia Riley; five siblings, Johnny Riley, Ruby Harris, Louisa Brooks, Willie Riley and Aledia Riley Brooks; and one child.

Riley is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Sherman) Bell of Simmesport; two sons, Roosevelt (Marlene) Riley of Simmesport and George (special friend, Felicia) Guice of Marksville; four siblings, Peter (Nether) Riley, Melvina Green, Juanita Winfrey and Louis Riley; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a special grandchild, Tiesha Kennedy; four devoted friends, Bernice Simon, Bernice Cooper, Earline Jones and Leona Callihan; her daily prayer warrior, Diane Howard; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.