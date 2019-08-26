Ivy Mae Mayeux age 92 of Moreauville

Funeral Mass for Ivy Mae Mayeux of Moreauville will begin at 1:30pm on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Entombment will be held Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Ivy Mayeux, age 92, passed away on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at the Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center of Mansura.

Those left to cherish her memory are children, Judy Graham Gormsen (Eric) of Moreauville, Marie Losavio (Peter) of Prairieville, Dawn Graham Dauzat (Brent) of Moreauville, and Dr. Ted Mayeux of Denham Springs; her seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Frank Graham; her 2nd husband, Emmanuel Finch Mayeux; parents, Felix and Mabel Barkett Mayeux; and her precious grandchild, B.J. Dauzat.

