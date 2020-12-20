Jackiley Taylor, 52, Simmesport

Funeral service for Jackiley Mae Taylor of Simmesport will begin at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Simmesport. Burial will follow at the Mason Chapel Cemetery in McCrea.

Jackiley Taylor, age 52, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 10 years, Terry Taylor of Simmesport; daughter, Lynette (Jermaine, Sr.) Cole of Baton Rouge; step-daughters, Enna Taylor of Mississippi and Taliha Han of Mississippi; sister, Rosemary Smith of Philadelphia; brothers: Al Smith of Philadelphia, Lionel Smith of Kansas City, Mo., Albert Smith of Simmesport and George Smith of Baton Rouge; grandchildren: Anthony Cole and Jermaine Cole, Jr., Demonte, Calina, Des, Jr. and Elino.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Smith, Sr. & Rosalee Armstrong Smith Edwards; sister, Lynell Jones; brothers, Willie Edwards, Leonard Smith and Terry Smith.

A visitation will begin at 2:00pm until time of service on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Simmesport.

