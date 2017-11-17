Jacqueline Ann Williams Smith, age 61, of Marksville

Jacqueline Ann Williams Smith

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Jacqueline Ann Williams Smith of Marksville are currently pending. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Jacqueline Williams Smith, age 61, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roosevelt Smith and father, Elson Williams.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Darnell Smith of Marksville, Gerald Smith of Marksville, and Kenneth Smith of Marksville; her mother, Esther Francisco Greenhouse of Marksville; sisters, Virginia Williams of Marksville, Bridgette Greenhouse of Marksville, and Vershay Greeenhouse of Cottonport; brother, David Greenhouse of Houston; and nine grandchildren.