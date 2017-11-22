Jake Thomas Ducote

EVERGREEN - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Jake Thomas Ducote on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen with Fr. Bartholomew Ibe officiating. Burial will follow in the Church of the Little Flower Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Monday, November 27, 2017 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. and resume on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Jake Thomas Ducote, age 20, of Evergreen, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 in Moreauville. He was employed at Kerotest Manufacturing. He was a graduate of Bunkie High School. He loved to deer and duck hunt and truck racing.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas O. Ducote and Donna Jane Ducote; his maternal grandparents, Carl W. Pittman, Jr. and Beverly Pittman; and his uncle, Manuel Pittman.

He is survived by his parents, Michael "Mike" and Charmagne Pittman Ducote of Evergreen; his girl friend, Mallory Lambert of Moreauville; his maternal step-grandmother, Marie Troha of Bunkie; his four uncles, Craig (Alice) Ducote, Sr. of Fifth Ward, Ricky Ducote of Hessmer, Ronnie (Lisa) Ducote of Zachary and Brian (Angelle) Ducote of Gonzales; and his two aunts, Connie (Mike) Fitch of New Port News, Virginia and Tammy (Chuck) Salassi of Central.