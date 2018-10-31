Funeral service for James “Jack” Williams of Cottonport will take place at the Christian Family Worship Center of Mansura on Saturday, November 3rd, 2018 beginning at 11:00am with Rev. Greg Jackson officiating. Visitation will also be held that morning at the church from 9:00am to 11:00am. Burial will commence at the Williams Cemetery in Cottonport.

“Jack”, as Mr. Williams was known by, passed away at his daughter’s home in Marksville on Sunday, October 28th, 2018 surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Jack drove a school bus for Avoyelles Parish for 38 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Louise Williams; brothers, Ike Jenkins, Lawrence Williams, Robert Jackson, Earl Williams. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Williams of Cottonport; children, Betty Williams of Marksville, Steve Williams of Bunkie, Gary Williams of West Lake Chapel, FL., and Debra Coleman of Port Arthur, TX. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members.