James “Punook” Deaville, age 60, of Cottonport

James “Punook” Deaville

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for James “Punook” Deaville of Cottonport will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport beginning at 7 p.m. with Pastor Danny Wright, III officiating.

Visitation will also be held at the funeral home that day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mr. Deaville, age 60, passed away at the Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital of Alexandria on Monday, October 9th, 2017. Born on December 8, 1956, James was a retired mechanic and truck driver. He was a loving, devoted husband, dad, and friend to everyone he met. He loved camping and being around family and friends. He loved his children and much love in return! James was a dedicated Christian member of Bodoc and loved God with all his heart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vance Deaville of Cottonport; sister, Virginia Dauzat of Plaucheville; maternal grandparents, Angela and Noah Ducote; paternal grandparents, Telemark and Virginia Deaville. Those left to cherish his loving memories are his wife of 42 years, Paula Turner Deaville of Cottonport; sons, Shane (Jamie) Deaville of Plaucheville, Jason (Cindy) Deaville of Hamburg, and Patrick Deaville of Plaucheville; his mother, Judith Deaville Dupre of Dupont; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Phyllis) Deaville of Plaucheville and Thomas (Cathy) Deaville of Cottonport; and numerous nieces and nephews.