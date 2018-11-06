James Arthur Wise, 84, of Lake Charles passed away at home on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 1:00PM.



Mr. Wise was born on November 21, 1933 in Marksville, LA where he lived until moving to Lake Charles 63 years ago. He was a graduate of Marksville High School before joining the US Navy in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1959. He then furthered his education at McNeese State University. Mr. Wise owned and operated Collection Service Bureau, Inc from 1963 until 2005, retiring in 2002. He was active in the community, past president of the American Collectors Association and was a member of the Young Men’s Business Club (YMBC).



Jim was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the National Rifle Association.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Ileta White Wise of Lake Charles; son, Ed Wise (Sherline) of Lake Charles; daughters, Jennifer Simmons (Russell) of Sulphur and Jill Barfield (Rick) of Austin, TX; thirteen grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Nettie Zimmer Wise and William Jennings Wise, Sr.; sister, Nancy Gayle; brother, William Jennings Wise, Jr.; and grandson, Jacob Michael Cormier.



Funeral services were held at 12:00 PM on Monday, November 5, 2018 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Charles. The Rev. Andrew Martin officiated. Cremation followed services with inurnment at Consolata Cemetery at a later date.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Christi and Anita with Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion given to Mr. Wise.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one’s favorite charity of choice.



