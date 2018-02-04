James Aymond

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral arrangements for James Aymond of Opelousas are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

James Aymond, age 71 of Opelousas, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont. Jim loved to hunt and fish and he adored all types of animals. He also loved to make people laugh. He will be missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Enius and Verla Verrett Aymond.

` Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Henrietta Richard Aymond of Opelousas; his son, Anthony Wade “Tony” Aymond of Lafayette; two brothers, John Aymond of Florida and David Aymond of Houston, Texas; his godchildren, Michelle Splane and Lance Aymond; his in-laws, Cathy Thibodeaux, Loretta Brown, Sally Richard, Angela Richard, Paul Richard, Joe Richard and John Richard.