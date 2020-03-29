James "Big Dale" Guidroz Sr. August 25, 1962 ~ March 26, 2020 (age 57)

Private services for James "Big Dale" Guidroz, Sr. of Hessmer were held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 with Rev. Keith Lamartinaire officiating. Burial was at the Lamartinaire Cemetery in Fifth Ward.

James Dale Guidroz, Sr. passed away on Monday, March 23 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 37 years, Marilyn Guidroz; daughter, Megan Guidroz; son, James (Stephanie) Guidroz, Jr.; father, Gilbert Guidroz; brothers: Elais (Margaret) Guidroz, Sr., and Clinton (Becky) Guidroz; grandchild, Hunter Guidroz; step-grandchildren, Hannah Broussard and Megan Gaspard.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Antoinette Charrier Guidroz.