James Burton Saucier, age 93, of Bordelonville

Funeral services for James Burton Saucier of Bordelonville will take place at the St. Peter Catholic Church of Bordelonville on Friday, April 7, 2017 beginning at 10:00am. Visitation will be held at the St. Peter Church Hall that morning from 9:00am to 10:00am. Burial will commence at the St. Peter Catholic Mausoleum.

James Burton Saucier, age 93, passed away at the Valley View Nursing Home of Marksville on the morning of April 6, 2017. He humbly served our country during World War II and the Korean War, and if anyone asked he'd tell them proudly he was a teacher first. Throughout his teaching career, he touched the lives of many, be it through education or sports. One of his favorite pastimes was to feed his livestock. Many of times he would go out to them, and just enjoy the time with them, it was peaceful. His love of animals also brought about raising state champions in competitions! But most of all, he loved his family and cherished them.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Saucier; son, Jude Saucier, parents, Wadleigh & Maggie Saucier; and his sister, Margaret Decuir. Those left to cherish the wonderful life and memories of James are his daughter, Michelle Dalgo (Ted, Jr.); grandchildren, Alayna Bordelon & Aislynn Poret (Kalen); great-grandchildren, Remi James Bordelon & little Kason James Poret. Those honored to serve as pallbearers shall include: Ted Dalgo, Jr., Kalen Poret, Henry Moreau, Toby Turk, Rushun Turk, & Brady Turk.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.