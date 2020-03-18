Memorial services for James Darryl Rabalais, Jr. will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

James D. Rabalais, Jr., age 56, of Greensburg, originally of Avoyelles Parish, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, James Darryl Rabalais, Sr. & Ann Armand Rabalais of Greensburg; sister, Angela Stewart & her husband Royce of Slidell; nieces & nephews: Cory Paul Stewart, Ashley Stewart Montero, & Megan Stewart Olds.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Veronica Ann Rabalais & Amy Rose Rabalais; paternal grandparents, Frank & Ruby G. Rabalais; maternal grandparents, Curry & Noemi D. Armand.