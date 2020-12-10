James Doughty, 67, Bunkie

Funeral services for James Doughty will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Bro. Carl Beard officiating. Burial will follow in the Forrest Lawn Mausoleum in Ball. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Doughty, age 67 of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Alexandria.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Iris Williams Doughty and a nephew, Chad Doughty.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Janetta Rachal Doughty of Ball; his son, Brent James Doughty and wife Wendy of Bunkie; his daughter, Scarlet Cox and husband Steven of Ball; his brothers, Gordon Doughty and wife Maxine of Hessmer and carl Doughty and wife Susan of Shreveport; his sisters, Kathy D. Adkinson and husband Mike of Sarepta and Gracie D. Paga of Shreveport; his grandchildren, Tyler Doughty, Haley Doughty and Layla Cox; and great-grandchildren, Mark, Conner and Emmalina.

Friends may visit on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.