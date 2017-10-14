James Duane Johnson, age 62, Fifth Ward

James Duane Johnson

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. James Duane Johnson will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Brother Mike Wilkinson officiating. Interment will be at Lamartiniere Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Sunday at 8 a.m. until funeral service.

Mr. Johnson, age 62 of Fifth Ward, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2017. He was born on November 17, 1954.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Acron Johnson, Sr. and Georgia Foreman Johnson; and one brother James Acorn Johnson, Jr.,

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Carla Johnson of Fifth Ward; one son, Christopher (Jamie) Milligan of Fifth Ward; three daughters, Angelia (Jeff) Herde of Echo, Alicia (Ronnie) Johnson of LeCompte, Kristen (Tonie) Torie of Wisconsin; two sisters, Sherrie Norris of Alexandria, and Debbie Strong of Mangham; 12 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.