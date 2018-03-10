James Edward Molan

EVERGREEN - A Mass of Christian Burial for James Edward Molan will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 12, 2018 at The Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen. with a graveside service including full military honors. Officiating will be Fr. Bartholomew Ibe, Fr. Derek Ducote, and Rev. Joe Hoover. Funeral direction under Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 12, 2018 at The Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

James Edward Molan, age 84, of Cottonport peacefully slipped into eternity and met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face on March 8, 2018 while surrounded by family. He was born on April 13, 1933 to James and Minnie Molan in White Plains Alabama. His family relocated to Simsboro when he was in the 7th grade where he obtained the rest of his education and grew into a respectable young man. In September of 1950, he enlisted in the Army infantry division at the age of 18 where he eventually served in Korea, but not before being named as a rifle expert. Later, he would enlist in the Louisiana National Guard where he was a tank leader in his battalion.

Most of his civilian career was spent at CLECO, first utilizing the skills he had acquired in the military as a radio technician, then working his way to a microwave communications supervisor. When he retired in 1994, he had served for approximately 40 years.

In his spare time, he traveled to places others wouldn’t in order to reach hurting people. He found a home with the American Red Cross and in 1997 was named as the National American Red Cross Disaster Relief Volunteer of the Year, an award presented to him by Elizabeth Dole in Louisville, Kentucky.

An avid reader, he was a life-long learner who enjoyed history, engineering, woodworking, aerodynamics, and gardening. Throughout his life, he was always a good steward of his intellect, engaging in stimulating hobbies. He not only tinkered around with remote control airplanes, but earned his own pilot’s license. He was an expert in Morse code and joined a ham radio club in the year 2000, famously known for the call sign KD5igg. He built grandfather clocks and crafted logs into useful wooden bowls or other artifacts. He took up rose-gardening in containers he built above the ground with PVC pipes.

A faithful member of David Haas Memorial United Methodist Church, he never said an unkind word about anyone and always maintained a quiet calm. He was known for his gift of friendship, finding relationships with people from all walks of life including the girls at the Shell station in Bunkie, who appreciated him so much they even bought him Christmas gifts. He also had deep relationships with the men in his hunting club during their signature Wednesday night suppers of wild game and other Louisiana delicacies.

He was famously known for being a baby whisperer, able to quiet the most fussy infant like no other. A pensive man of quality words only, a fully devoted Christ-follower, and a great listener, he will be sorely missed by all. His hair never grayed and his mind never aged even until his very last day on this earth.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Minnie Molan; brother William Molan; and brother-in-law Jerry Chaudoir.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Debbie Molan; children, Kenneth Molan of Texas, Brandi Tanner Chambless of West Monroe, William Tanner of Goudeau, and Ava Tanner (Chris “JJ”) Hebert of Lafayette; grandchildren, Seth Molan, Elijah Chambless, Blaise Tanner, Knox Tanner, Annie Hebert, Kelsey Hebert, and Didi Kate Hebert; sister Jettie Chaudoir of Pineville; sister-in-law Mackie Molan of Tioga; and many extended family members.

Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated for the rebuilding of his beloved David Haas Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 680, Bunkie, LA 71322, following the tragic fire that claimed his long time house of worship. Designate all such benevolent offerings to Memorial Fund. Donations may also be directed to The Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen.