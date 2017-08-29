James Ellis Carter, age 47, of Trout

James Ellis Carter

MANSURA - Visitation will be held for James Ellis Carter on Saturday September 2, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura.

James Carter, 47, resident of Trout, passed away at his residence on Sunday, August 26, 2017. He was born on January 13, 1970.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary Reynolds Engles and Ellis Engles, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Aubrey Carter and Ralph Carter; and his step-mom, Mary Be Be Carter.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Lillian Marie Carter of Trout, Angelrose Mary Carter of Trout; sons, Bradley Cole Carter of Jena, Hunter Blake Carter of Trout, Jacob Paul Gagnard of Boyce, Kuincey Ellis Randal Carter of Trout; stepson, Austin James Blankenship of Bunkie; sisters, Cheryl Denise Carter of Duson, April Racquel Arnold of Deville, Kimberly Leanne Carter Swiggett of Pineville, Brittany Danielle Carter of Gardner; brothers, Cade Daniel Carter of Pineville, and Aubrey Christine Carter. He is also survived by three nieces, four nephews and two great nephews.