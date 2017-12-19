James Everett Carter, Sr., age 77, of Jena

James Everett Carter, Sr.

LENA - Funeral services for Mr. James Carter, Sr. will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Rush Funeral Home in Pineville with the Reverend Wendell Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Cleveland Cemetery in Lena under the direction of Rush Funeral Home of Pineville.

Visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Carter, age 77, of Jena, entered eternal rest on Monday, December 18, 2017 in Rapides Regional Medical Center. Born on February 19, 1940, James was a native of Alexandria and graduated from Bolton High School. He also lived in Marksville for 11 years and most recently of Jena. He was a store manager for Sally's for 25 years and also worked for Livestock Supply in Alexandria for 20 years. James enjoyed hunting, fishing and going dancing with his wife. His family was his pride and joy and they will miss him dearly.

Mr. Carter is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Pauline Carter; his sister, Lillie Carter; and his brothers, Walter Carter, Leo Carter, Ralph Carter and Alvin Carter.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years, Gloria Delrie Carter of Jena; his daughters, Windy (Paul) Carter of Cottonport, Charlotte (Mickey) Ainsworth of Jena; his sons, Jim Carter of Effie, Randy (Becky) Carter of Pineville; his sister, Mary Tyler of Alexandria; his grandchildren, Michael Damewood, James Carter III, Christina Salard, Peighton Carter, Shelby Carter, Randy Carter, Jr., Tori Ainsworth, Cody Hunt, Linzie Racca; five great-grandchildren; and his special niece, Sharlene Belvin of Gardner.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Michael Damewood, Shelby Carter, James Carter III, Randy Carter, Jr., Farrell Cutts and Ryan Cutts.

