James Franklin Blood, Sr. , age 80, of St. Landry

Funeral services for James Franklin Blood, Sr. will be Monday, December 31, 2018 in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. David Trimbur officiating. Burial will be in Griffin Hill Cemetery in Lone Pine under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 5 pm - 9 pm and resume on Monday, December 31, 2018 from 8 am - 9:45 am.

Mr. Blood, age 80, of St. Landry, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center as the result of an accidental fall. He was a retired employee of the Holsum Bakery. He was an avid fisherman who belonged to the Bunkie Bassmasters Fishing Club and was known as "Mr. Bass" for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erna and Charles Blood; his sister, Elsie Mae Blood; his brother, Charles "Willis" Blood and his son, James Franklin Blood, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Opal Sue Saunders Blood of Alexandria; his two sons, David Wayne Blood and wife, Melissa, of Quitman, AR and Marvin Lee Blood of Mountain Home, ID; his five brothers, Ralph N. Blood and wife, Cindy, of St. Landry, Roger D. Blood of St. Landry, Curtis L. Blood and wife, Linda, of St. Landry, Kenneth W. Blood of St. Landry andNolan Blood of Monroe; three grandchildren, Jessica Sparks, Robert Blood and Ebony Blood and four great grandchildren, Joshua Sparks, Jackson Sparks, Sawyer Sparks and Felice Maclia.