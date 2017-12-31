James Hicks, Jr., age 79, of Big Cane

James Hicks, Jr.

BIG CANE - Funeral services for James Hicks, Jr. of Big Cane will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2017 at the Big Cane Baptist Church with the Bro. Brian Johnston officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie and on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. at the Big Cane Baptist Church.

Mr. Hicks, age 79 of Big Cane, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at his residence. Born on June 7, 1938, he is a United States Army Veteran having served for 13 years and doing two tours in the Viet Nam War. Jim retired from the Operators Engineers Local 406. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and tending his honey bees.

He is preceded in death by his parents; James M. and Beatrice Chelette Hicks and a brother, Donald Hicks.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Shirley Achord Hicks of Big Cane; his sons, James R. Hicks of Germany, David Hicks of Germany, Bryan D. (JoAnn) Hicks of Walker and James C. (Valeen) Hicks of Evergreen; his daughters, Laurie (Wayne) Durant of Coldspring, Texas and Shannon (Robert) Himmel of Baytown, Texas; his brothers, Leon Hicks of Watson, John Hicks of Big Cane, Buddy Hicks of Plaucheville and Felix Hicks of Big Cane; his sisters, Betty Dupre of Franklin, Tennessee, Marie Soileau of Walker, Nora Wise of Mora, Charlotte Taylor of Prairieville and Beatrice Chatelain of Baton Rouge; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

