James Keith Parker, age 60, of Marksville

James Keith Parker

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. James Keith Parker will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Wayne Romig officiating. Burial will be held in Cushman Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 5 p.m. until the time of services on Friday.

Mr. Parker, age 60, of Marksville, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at his residence. He was born on September 24, 1956.

He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Parker.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Juneau Parker of Marksville; one son, Eric Benjamin Parker of Washington; one daughter, Leslie Parker Wormell of Arizona; mother, Jimmie Parker of Center Point; two step-sons, Kevin Lachney of St. Amant and Chad Bordelon of Texas; one brother, Tim (Donna) Parker of Shreveport; two sisters, Vickye (Joey) Breaux of Houma, Christie (Ernest) Retiff of Fifth Ward; and 13 grandchildren.

