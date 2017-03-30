James L. "Boosie" Bordelon age 89 of Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for James L. "Boosie" Bordelon on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Reverend Rusty Rabalais officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Cushman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.



Mr. James, age 88, of Marksville passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He was born in Marksville, LA, was raised there and devoted his entire life to the betterment of children and the community in which he lived.



Mr. James served in the US Army during the Korean War and used the GI Bill to achieve a higher education. He did his undergraduate work at USL, Lafayette and earned his Master' Degree from LSU, Baton Rouge. He was a longstanding member of the Lion's Club, Avoyelles Parish Retired Teachers' Association and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He had also served as a Board Member of the Cenla Bank. He served the community of Marksville and the Parish of Avoyelles as a wonderful teacher, Principal, Superintendent of the Avoyelles Parish Schools and School Board Member.



"Boosie" was a family man who loved spending time with his three children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and a stray dog or cat that crossed his path. He was delighted by all children and spoke to every child he met with a gentle voice and a smile on his face. He loved traveling with Lela and their friends, hunting, fishing, going to the Camp, cooking cracklins, working in his yard and hosting an annual pig roast for his friends from Florida.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lela Ortego DeCuir Bordelon with whom he is now reunited; his parents, Judge C.R. and Mabel Bordelon; his brother, C.R. Bordelon, II and his sister, Maryanne Jurasinski.



He is survived by his son, Stephen DeCuir (Debbie) of Marksville; two daughters, Jane Lott (Jody) of Frisco,TX and Patti Vermehren (Rick) of Gulf Breeze, FL; his sister, Geraldine Coll; sisters-in-law, Rose Bordelon and Joyce Scallan and his brother-in-law, Edgar Barton.



James L. "Boosie" Bordelon will be truly missed by his entire family and all of the many friends and people of the community whose lives he touched over his lifetime. Memorials may be donated in his memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital - 262 Danny Thomas Place -Memphis, TN 38105.