James Reeves, 42, Bunkie

Graveside services for James Lee Reeves will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Brandon Smith officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family has requested that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Mr. Reeves, age 42, of Bunkie, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, James Reeves; his grandmother, Mary Dupuy; his grandfather, Sheldon Guillory; his uncle, Robert Guillory and nephew, Brian Odom.

He is survived by his mother, Jeanette Weller of Cheneyville; his four sisters, Roni Odom of Wisconsin, Linda Scarbrough and husband, Rex, of Sieper, LA, Brenda Odom of Cheneyville and Pam Odom of Buckatunna, MS and four brothers, Mike Odom of Alexandria, Amos Odom and wife, Jessica, of Bunkie, Herman Odom and wife, Sarah, of Epps and William Reeves of Tioga.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Rex Scarbrough, Herman Odom, Amos Odom, Alberto Guillory-Odom, Amos Odom, Jr and Richard Odom.