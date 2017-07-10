James Ronald Sehon, Sr., age 84, of Baton Rouge

James Ronald Sehon, Sr.

BATON ROUGE - A Mass of Christian Burial for James Ronald Sehon, Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at St Anthony Catholic Church in Bunkie with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Interment will be at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen.

Visitation will be held at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home in Bunkie on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Sehon, age 84, of Baton Rouge entered into eternal rest on July 9th, 2017 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. He was born March 17th, 1933 in Bunkie to the late John Howard, Sr. and Alma Sehon. Jim was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a fabrication estimator and retired from Ohmstede Heat Exchangers in 2005. A founding member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Baton Rouge, he served as an usher and lector and was a former member of Knights of Columbus #3298.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Bordelon Sehon and a brother, Ellis W. Goe.

A beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, he is survived by a son, James (Denise) Sehon, Jr. of Watson; three daughters, Cindy (Bobby) Zandi of Metairie, Charlotte Sehon of Baton Rouge and Sheila Dupont of Watson; two brothers, John Howard Sehon, Jr and Lynwood Sehon; two sisters, Sandra Dugas and Beverly Hebert; four grandchildren, Jared Dupont, Alyssa (Joseph) Reed, Kameron Zandi, and Zachary Zandi; and two great grandchildren, Riley Dupont and Aveline Reed.

For online condolences please visit hixson-ducote.com.