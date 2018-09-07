James Steven Bryant, Sr.

FIFTH WARD - Funeral services for Mr. James Steven Bryant, Sr. will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 10, 2018, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward, with Rev. Keith Lamartiniere officiating.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until shortly before time service.

James Steven Bryant, Sr., age 57 of Hessmer, passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018, at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. James was a chief maintenance engineer for Holsum Bakery for over 25 years. He also over saw maintenance for Pitt Grill and several other businesses in Alexandria. James never let the troubles of life get to him, he always saw the glass as half full, living life to the fullest. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, whom will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Debra Ann Bryant; his parents, Charles and Billie Bryant; and three siblings, Bonnie Bover, Carol Eden, and William Bryant.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Melissa (Louis) Ramsey, Heather Bryant, and James Steven Bryant, Jr.; grandchildren, Nicholas Ramsey, Brenden Ramsey, Joshua Ramsey, Abilenna Bryant, Selena Bryant, Caden Bryant, and Alaya Bryant; three siblings, Elizabeth (Fred) Fredrick, David (Janice) Bryant, and Charles (Karen) Bryant; and numerous nieces and nephews.

