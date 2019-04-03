Funeral services for Mr. James Winston Lehman will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Interment will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

James Winston Lehman, age 72, of Marksville, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Collins and Louisiana Beauregard Lehman; two brothers, Floyd Lehman, Harvey Lehman and one step-son, Albert Simon, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory include his companion of 40 years and wife of 9 years, Nancy Frank Lehman; one son, Emilio Wayne Frank (Doucley) of Arkansas; two daughters, Jaline Boyer (Andre, Sr.) of Marksville, Jessica Dominick (Paul Dominick, Jr.) of Cypress, Texas; three brothers, Irving Lehman, Joseph Lehman, both of Marksville, William Lehman of Houston, Texas; five sisters, Margaret Jacobs of Marksville, Shirley Jacobs of Cleveland, Ohio, Mary Griffin of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Vera Bryant of Olathe, Kansas, Julia Lehman of Marksville; one step-son, Sylvan Frank and seven grandchildren

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

A rosary by Father Abraham Varghese will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Deondrae Jacobs, Martin Jacobs, Jr., Albert Jacobs, Zacharius Griffin, Decovan Doss, Andre Boyer, Jr. and John Nathan Leviege.