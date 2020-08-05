Jane Gaspard, 70, Bordelonville

Graveside services for Jane L. Gaspard of Bordelonville will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Bayou Des Glaises Baptist Cemetery with Brother Buford Skelton officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Jane L. Gaspard, age 70, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Those left to cherish her memory are her nieces & nephews: John Brooks, Jr. of Pass Christian, MS, Michele (Joel) Lemoine of Moreauville, Brandi (Wayland) Lemoine of Bordelonville, James (Jennifer) Gaspard, Jr. of Bordelonville, Candice (James, Jr.) Laborde of Deville, Jamie (Vicky) Gaspard of Cottonport, Dereck Gaspard of Bordelonville. She is also survived by numerous great nieces, great nephews, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Jerry “D.C.” Gaspard; her parents, Lee & Virgie Lemoine.