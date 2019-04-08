JANE MARIE SUNDAY

A Memorial Service for Jane Sunday will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Bunkie with Bro. Mark Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at the Pythian Cemetery in Bunkie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Sunday, age 74 of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Survivors include two sons, Roger W. Taylor and William W. Ross; two daughters, Mona M. Taylor and Kimmie T. Hagwood; and one sister, Judy C. Campbell.

