Janel Chenevert, 66, Hessmer

Memorial services for Janel Marie Chenevert of Hessmer will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Thursday, December 20th, 2018 beginning at 12:00pm with Rev. Bobby Cazelot officiating. Visitation will also be held at the funeral home that morning from 10:00am until time of service.

Janel, age 66, passed away at her home on Monday, December 17th, 2018. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Chenevert; grandchildren, Cody Mills & Drayvon Guidroz; parents Eston & Lila Ortego Cazelot, Sr.; brother, Easton Cazelot, Jr.; sister, Joyce Ducote. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Wayne Chenevert of Hessmer; son, Brad Chenevert; grandchildren, Heidi Ducote, Brianna Chenevert, Siara Chenevert; brothers & sisters, Lois Ann Gonzales, Bobby Cazelot, Patsy Dubroc, and Bruce Cazelot.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.