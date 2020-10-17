Janet Bordelon, 68, Bunkie

A Memorial Service for Janet "Jan" Marie Bordelon will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Fr. Ramaji Shoury officiating. Inurnment will be in the Church of the Little Flower Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be take place at Melancon Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Ms. Bordelon, age 66, of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Over the years she had been employed at the Allen Canning Factory, Vaccaro's Hardware, the Bunkie Police Department, The Short Stop and a bus driver for the Avoyelles Parish School Board. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dicken and Ivory Juneau Bordelon and her sister, Monica Bordelon.

She is survived by her brother, Gregg Bordelon and his wife, Lorena, of Arlington, TX; her fur baby, "Boy"; her aunts and uncles, Sara and Jerry Juneau of Cottonport, Sadie Gremillion of Hessmer, Brenda and Darrell Juneau of Baton Rouge and Otis and Elsie Juneau of Dallas, TX.